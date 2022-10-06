SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT FALL 2022 ENROLLMENT SHOWS SOLID GROWTH

Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is approaching record enrollment in the university’s history –

numbers which are anticipated to surpass Fall 2017 which was the last time SUSLA enrolled over 3,000 students.



SUSLA Interim Chancellor, Dr. Vladimir Appeaning states: “SUSLA is a constituent member of the Southern University

System. SUSLA’s official Fall 2022 Preliminary Enrollment reported to the Louisiana Board of Regents on September 22,

2022, was 2962. This represents a 7.91 % increase over SUSLA’s End-of Semester Fall 2021 Enrollment Number of 2745.

Finally, from a historical perspective, SUSLA’s End-of-Semester Enrollment data for the last five (5) years are as follows:

o Fall 2021: 2745

o Fall 2020: 2457

o Fall 2019: 2932

o Fall 2018: 2651

o Fall 2017: 3013

“Congratulations to all our hardworking, dedicated, and committed faculty, staff, students, and administrators who

worked tirelessly during this Fall 2022 registration period, as a result of which SUSLA is breaking enrollment records,

posting the second highest enrollment on record over the last five (5) years, since Fall 2017! The divisions of enrollment

management and student affairs, academic affairs, as well as finance and administration deserve special commendations!

Job well done colleagues!”



Confidence is up for in-person learning at SUSLA since the pandemic. Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs &

Enrollment Management (SAEM), Michael Taylor, says, “Enrollment has dipped for universities across the U.S. since the

beginning of the pandemic, but that’s not the case with us. We are seeing just the opposite. Moreover, our enrollment

increase is a clear indicator that SUSLA is a top choice two-year institution for the Shreveport-Bossier region and the state.”



Additionally, the student body make-up represents 56 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and includes students from 23 states.