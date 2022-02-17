Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) Wins Two 2022 American Advertising Awards

The Department of Graphic Services and The Center for Student Success at Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA)

received advertising awards for their graphics design and copywriter work.



Dellanee Wade and Willie Siglar II, both of SUSLA, won two American Advertising Awards. The two departments which

Wade and Siglar represent, respectively, entered designs for their work for connecting with first-year students through

The Center for Student Success.



The “SUSLA 2021-2022 FYE Handbook” publication design developed for the university’s first-year students won both a

Bronze Award and a People’s Choice Award. The book design integrated on-campus and community resources, along

with strategies on helping students thrive during their freshman year of college. These awards are a first for the university.



“We were really excited for this year’s competition and for putting SUSLA on the map with our creative marketing skills,”

says Wade, Graphic Services & Multimedia Coordinator. “This is only my second year here at the university, but I knew

with all of the hard work we put in that we were ready to see our institution on a new level among other higher-ed

competitors.”



The American Advertising Awards are presented by the American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier

(AAFSB), the local chapter of the national American Advertising Federation (AAF) organization. The AAFSB chapter has

been serving the local market for over 80 years. Wade is also currently serving her fourth year on the AAFSB executive

board and as this year’s Diversity Chair.