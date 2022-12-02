SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER TO HOST EDUCATIONAL EVENT FOR PERSPECTIVE STUDENTS

Who: Southern University in Shreveport (SUSLA) Aerospace Technology Center

What: Aerospace Technology Educational Event

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm

Where: SUSLA Aerospace Technology Center, 1520 Airport Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107



Shreveport, La. – If it’s in the air, Aviation Techs put it there! Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is inviting

prospective students to explore and experience our Airframe and Powerplant Maintenance Program during our

Educational Event on Saturday, December 3rd, at the SUSLA Aerospace Technology Center located at the Shreveport

Downtown Airport.



Interested individuals can meet the SUSLA Aviation Maintenance team and get an opportunity to tour the training

facility, meet industry representatives, and learn how to start a career in this exciting industry in just 24 months.

Oliver Wyman, a leading international management consulting firm, has projections to show that the number leaving

the maintenance technician workforce will outpace the number preparing to enter it for most of the next decade.



Timothy Banks, the Director of the SUSLA Aerospace Technology Center, says,” This is a great career which can last

a lifetime. If people are flying, the industry will need people with the type of training we provide.” He continues,

“We have the only aviation maintenance program in Northwest Louisiana, and it has a 90% job placement rate.”

This event is also a great opportunity to meet people with companies who have jobs open right now. Representatives

from PSA Airlines will be in attendance to educate the public on opportunities within the Aerospace industry as well

as their company.



According to a Forbes Magazine article, sixty-four percent of the aerospace executives surveyed by Oliver Wyman

state their companies expect to hire mechanics over the next three years to expand the workforce. Another twentythree percent say they will hire simply to maintain their numbers. Thirteen percent are planning for their number of

maintenance technicians to decline, either through attrition or layoffs. Seventy-two percent of those surveyed

expect the search for qualified candidates to get much harder.



To RSVP for the event, call 318-670-9590. For more information, contact Timothy Banks at TBanks@SUSLA.edu.