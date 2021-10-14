southern university museum of art OCTOBER EXHIBIT opens OCTOBER 14 ‘mUSEUM FEATURES WORKS from SUSLA ALUMNUS TERRY ‘TJ’ COLEMAN’

Southern University Museum of Art Shreveport (SUMAS) will host ‘50 Years of Memories’ exhibit opening reception, featuring the artwork of Terry ‘TJ’ Coleman. This event will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Metro Center campus located at 610 Texas Street, Ste. 110, Shreveport, Louisiana. Renowned vocalist, Brenda Wimberly, will provide special entertainment for this event.



“SUMAS is proud to feature the work of SUSLA alumnus Mr. Terry ‘TJ’ Coleman chronicling 50 years of his visual artistry highlighting.” said Dr. Angelique Feaster Evans, Museum Coordinator.



The exhibit will be on display through November 12, 2021. This free event is open to the public. Safety protocols including masks, temperature checks, and social distancing will be required.