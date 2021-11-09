Southern University Shreveport Chancellor Ellis to step down at end of 2021

Chancellor Rodney Ellis recently informed Southern University System

President Ray L. Belton of his intent to resign his position effective December 31, 2021. Ellis,

who has served as chancellor of Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) since 2016, has also

requested to take personal leave until his effective resignation date to focus on personal and

family matters.



“It has been an honor to serve the students and citizens of this great community and to work

with the incredibly talented and dedicated team of faculty, staff, alumni, and community

partners to advance SUSLA’s mission,” Ellis said.



Under Ellis’ leadership, SUSLA has seen historic levels of philanthropic support from individual,

community and corporate partners.



“Dr. Ellis’ contributions to the university through innovative strategies to secure major

partnerships and by leveraging public/private gifts have been transformational throughout the

campus,” said Stephanie Rogers, chief advancement officer at SUSLA. “He has left an indelible

footprint at SUSLA — one that will impact our students, our workforce and our overall

community for years to come. We are grateful for his service.”



President Belton echoed sentiments about Ellis’ service to SUSLA.

“I would also like to thank Dr. Ellis for a tremendous display of leadership at Southern

University Shreveport and in the surrounding community for the past five years,” Belton said.



“Under his leadership, the campus has seen a significant expansion of associate degree

programs and stackable credentials that are delivered across the system and indeed he leaves

the Shreveport campus well-positioned for reaffirmation of accreditation at its decennial

review next month. His contributions are felt throughout the university system and I have had

the great pleasure of working with him during his notable tenure at SUSLA.”



Belton plans to visit the campus this week and meet with the members of the SUSLA

community. He has further identified Vladimir Alexander Appeaning — current Southern

University System vice president for strategic planning, policy and institutional effectiveness —

to serve in an interim leadership role on the Shreveport campus effective immediately.



Appeaning’s public service career spans more than 22 years in higher education and state

government. In addition to his role with the System, Appeaning also serves as vice

chancellor for academic compliance and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accreditation liaison for Southern University and A&M

College in Baton Rouge. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor of public policy and

administration in the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences on the Baton

Rouge campus.