SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ONE YEAR AFTER HURRICANE LAURA AN LPB CLOSER LOOK ON LOUISIANA: THE STATE WE’RE IN

(BATON ROUGE, LA.) – On August 27, 2020, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish as a deadly and destructive Category 4 storm. One year later, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) takes you back to Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles to see where the recovery stands.

Louisiana Left Behind – Hurricane Laura: One Year Later, a special presentation of LPB’s weekly news program Louisiana: The State We’re In, airs Friday, August 27 at 7:00 PM. LPB’s André Moreau travels throughout Laura’s path and talks to those living with the storm’s catastrophic results. What he finds is a tangle of frustration from officials and residents alike, who worry about bureaucracy impeding recovery and who wonder about Louisiana’s political clout. Streaming live Friday at 7:00 PM at www.lpb.org/livetv or with the LPB App. Also available on demand at broadcast premiere at www.lpb.org/lswi.