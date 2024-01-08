Speaker Johnson Congratulates Gov. Jeff Landry on Inauguration

This afternoon, Speaker Mike Johnson released the following statement after attending the inauguration of Governor Jeff Landry, the 57th Governor of Louisiana:

“It is morning in Louisiana again. Governor Landry has been a longtime friend and champion for the people of Louisiana, and he will serve our state with dignity and a steadfast commitment as he tackles the many challenges we face. It was an honor to stand alongside him for yesterday’s historic inauguration, and I look forward to working together closely to restore the Sportsman’s Paradise as the best place to work, live, and start a family.”