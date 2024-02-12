Monday, February 12, 2024

Speaker Johnson Invites LA High School Students to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

by Stacey Tinsley
Speaker Mike Johnson is encouraging all Louisiana high school students with a passion for art, photography, or design to participate in the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. The annual competition showcases students’ artwork in our nation’s capital.

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide, visual art contest for high school students, where one piece of artwork from each congressional district is chosen by a panel of judges to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. The second and third place selections will be proudly displayed in Speaker Johnson’s congressional offices. All selected winners will be honored at an award reception and art show in Bossier City. Participating students must live in Speaker Johnson’s 4th Congressional District.

Speaker Johnson recently made history when he was elected as the first Speaker of the House from the great state of Louisiana. In adhering to this theme, students are asked to celebrate Louisiana’s rich history by depicting “Legendary Louisiana” in their artwork – acknowledging people, places or events that make Louisiana legendary.

RULES AND GUIDELINES

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

  • Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
  • Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
  • Collages – must be two dimensional
  • Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
  • Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
  • Computer-generated art
  • Photography

FORMS FOR STUDENTS AND TEACHERS

2024 Congressional Art Competition Rules and Regulations

2024 Congressional Art Competition Student Submission Form

DEADLINE

Week of April 1-5, 2024

CONTACT

To request more information, contact our Bossier City Office at 318-840-0309.

