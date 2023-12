Speaker Mike Johnson released this statement following the news of Judge Lane Pittard’s tragic passing this morning:

“We are saddened by the tragic news of Judge Lane Pittard’s passing. He was a humble leader and a dedicated jurist who served our area honorably. He was a longtime friend who will be sorely missed by us and countless many others. Kelly and I join everyone in praying for the Pittard family and the community surrounding the 26th Judicial District Court.”