Speaker Mike Johnson reflects on Speaker role and national crossroads during hometown visit

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA 04) returned to his Shreveport-Bossier hometown for a special feature event on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.” The Town Hall-format event unfolded at Strawn’s Eat Shop Too on Youree Drive, offering a platform for Speaker Johnson to connect with locals.

When questioned about his sentiments regarding his role as Speaker of the House, Johnson expressed, “It is not a job I ever aspired to. I was entrusted by my colleagues, and I take the responsibility very seriously. This is a perilous time for the country; we’re at a crossroads, we all know that. This next election season is for all the marbles. We have to prepare for it and demonstrate that we can do the job.”

Following interactions with patrons inside the restaurant, Speaker Johnson addressed inquiries from local media in the parking lot. This visit marked Speaker Johnson’s initial return to Shreveport since assuming the position of Speaker of the House.