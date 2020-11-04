Specht: Do not forget our fallen heroes, especially during November

Now that the election is behind us, and we can finally look forward to our future, there is much to be thankful for this year.

As a veteran, November always holds a special place in my heart because of Veterans Day. It is a time we honor those, both living and dead, who served their country with honor.

This year, there are a couple of special events worth noting.

Remembering Our Fallen is a photographic war memorial that honors our country’s military Fallen from The War on Terror (9/11/2001 – Present). Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos. Its legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families.

It will take place Nov. 7 at the foot of the Jimmie Davis Bridge at the River Park Church grounds.

Created by Patriotic Productions, “Remembering Our Fallen” is about honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Its legacy is that these men and women will not be forgotten; that their names will be remembered and spoken often to their families and friends. Patriotic Productions mission is to honor our military from today’s War on Terror going back to World War II, including those who have died, while serving the United States of America.

Another event is the Vets for Vets annual Classic Car and Bike Show, held every year the first Saturday in November.

This event, taking place one month prior to the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor – “A date that will live in infamy,” offers the community an opportunity to recognize US Veterans and thank them for their service and the sacrifices made to protect our freedom.

The event is always family oriented and open to the public (NO PETS PLEASE). There is typically music, food & drinks (no alcohol), a bike show, classic car show, silent auction, speakers and proclamations, police/military canine team and children’s activities.

Shortly after lunch and before announcing prizes for the bike and car shows, the Motorcycle Freedom Ride Parade stages in the parking lot before departing on a route across the bridge, looping around the Veterans Home and then through the main entrance area of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

I encourage you to avail yourself of these opportunities, so that we keep the memory and appreciation of our veterans alive.

David Specht is editor of the Bossier Press-Tribune.