Special Election To Be Held in Bossier City

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved for a special election to be held to fill the anticipated vacancy Bossier City Council District 1 seat.
The council unanimously approved to adopt a proclamation calling for a special election on October 9, 2021 to fill the anticipated vacancy in Bossier City Council District 1.
Previously reported by the Press-Tribune, Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler announced in April that he selected newly elected Bossier City District 1 City Council member Shane Cheatham as his Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).
Cheatham defeated current District 1 City Council member Scott Irwin during the March elections.
Cheatham will replace current Bossier City CAO Pam Glorioso effective July 1. Glorioso is retiring.
In other matters, the council:
- Approved an adoption of an ordinance with Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. and Atakapa Services, LLC modifying and extending their services to the City of Bossier City.
- Approved an adoption of a resolution authorizing the hiring of one Police Jailer for the Bossier City Police Department.
- Approved an adoption of a resolution recognizing May 22 of each year to be designated and known as National Maritime Day.