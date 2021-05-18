Special Election To Be Held in Bossier City

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved for a special election to be held to fill the anticipated vacancy Bossier City Council District 1 seat.



The council unanimously approved to adopt a proclamation calling for a special election on October 9, 2021 to fill the anticipated vacancy in Bossier City Council District 1.



Previously reported by the Press-Tribune, Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler announced in April that he selected newly elected Bossier City District 1 City Council member Shane Cheatham as his Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).



Cheatham defeated current District 1 City Council member Scott Irwin during the March elections.



Cheatham will replace current Bossier City CAO Pam Glorioso effective July 1. Glorioso is retiring.



In other matters, the council:



Approved an adoption of an ordinance with Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. and Atakapa Services, LLC modifying and extending their services to the City of Bossier City.



Approved an adoption of a resolution authorizing the hiring of one Police Jailer for the Bossier City Police Department.

