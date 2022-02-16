Special guests will shine throughout Night to Shine event

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

The cooler temperatures were barely noticeable on Friday, February 11, as special guests warmed up the scene with their bright smiles while attending the “Night to Shine” drive-thru event at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored event was held at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton on Friday, February 11. Night To Shine is now in its sixth year of existence and Cypress Baptist Church has participated in this event from the beginning.

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, special guests on Friday, February 11 still had the night of their lives. This year’s event was a drive-thru prom, or “Shine Thru”, that allowed guests to drive through a red carpet welcome as they arrived at the church.

“It was amazing,” Cypress Baptist Church Family & Women’s Minister Courtney Bouillon said. “We had around 220 special guests join us this year and we had over 600 volunteers lining our campus to cheer for them and love on them.”

Guests were given refreshments and treats. They also had their name announced at the DJ stand as they enjoyed the music. They experienced watching dance groups perform, being cheered for by local school cheer groups, seeing their favorite princesses and enjoying a puppet show. All of these experiences took place while driving along a lighted path and driving through a lighted tunnel. Other experiences included: cheers by the paparazzi, experiencing the gospel story in a fun way and being crowned kings and queens of the night while leaving the event with sparklers shooting up in the air.

However, the fun didn’t stop there. After the special guests left the event, they were able to go home and tune in to a virtual prom hosted by theTim and Demi Tebow (and the Tim Tebow Foundation) to keep the party going!

“Our goal is always to love God and love People. And, there is no better way to do that than to do something to love on someone else while not expecting anything in return. However, the incredible thing is that as we do our best to love on our guests, it brings us such joy and blessings too – and only God can do that,” Bouillon said.

“We are so appreciative of every single person who takes their time and uses their resources and talents to make this night so very special. We could not do it without the entire town coming together to make it special for our guests and being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Bouillon added.