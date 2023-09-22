Speed-Brite Expands to Haughton

Speed-Brite Supercenter Laundromat, announces the construction of

its sixth location of a locally owned full-service Laundromat in Haughton, LA. Speed-Brite is

locally owned and operated by Jeff Camden and his son, Scotti Camden, and revolutionizes the

way people tackle a variety of laundry needs. The business provides state-of-the-art facilities

with premium and efficient laundry experiences unlike any other in the state of Louisiana.

Speed-Brite offers over 100 high-speed washers and dryers with 80lb capacity, which

significantly reduces wait times and ensures a quick and efficient laundry process. We go beyond

just washing and drying. Our comprehensive range of services includes expert dry cleaning,

meticulous hand ironing, and precise pressing to ensure your clothes are not just clean, but

perfectly cared for. Our attendants are on hand to assist customers and we take pride in

maintaining a clean and safe facility. Other amenities that help pass the time include Wi-Fi,

comfortable seating, a children’s play area, vending machines with drinks, snacks, and detergent,

an arcade, big-screen TVs, and electronic charging stations.



“We are excited to bring Speed-Brite to Haughton”, said Jeff Camden, the owner, and operator of

the establishment. “Our goal is to provide the Haughton community with a laundry facility that

combines convenience, efficiency, and premium service. We look forward to serving the people

of the Haughton area and becoming their go-to destination for all their laundry needs.”



In the meantime, come visit us at one of our 5 other locations located in the Shreveport area!



Stay tuned for more information and construction updates.