Speeds limits might be changed near Haughton due to safety concerns.

Residents on Wafer Road in the Red Chute area might see a decrease in the speed limit in the very near future.

At Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, Jurors approved to schedule a public hearing on Dec. 4, to consider reducing the speed limit on Wafer Road from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

District 2 Bossier Parish Police Juror Glenn Benton told the jury that added this to the agenda because he has received phone calls from residents asking for the speed limit to be dropped because of a year-old fatality at Crestwood involving a motorcycle.

“I’ve looked into it and streets nearby already have the speed limit at 35, so this kinda brings it into how the other nearby road speed limits are,” Benton said. “I really think this is a safety issue. The road is kind of hilly, up and down, and you never know when a kid is going to run out. There is a lot of difference between 45 and 35 miles per hour.”

Other items discussed at Wednesday’s Police Jury meeting was to consider establishing administrative fees for time and material put forth for preparing responses to public records requests and payoffs of property standards liens, consider the acceptance of streets and drainage in Redwood Place at Legacy Subdivision, Unit No. 11, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance and consider approval of the Certificate of Substantial Completion for Kingston Road Widening, Phase II.