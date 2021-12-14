The Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, which is part of the Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing Food Bank, started delivering close to 400 boxes of food just after 9 a.m. this morning to needy families, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Sheriff deputies and Posse members were dispatched from the Viking Drive Substation into Bossier City and Bossier Parish to make the deliveries.

The food for the donations was donated and collected from students in Bossier Parish Schools, local businesses, organizations, individuals, and other and drop-off sites in the parish. Brookshires Grocery Store of Benton also helped provide food for the drive, by collecting donations from store shoppers who either donated $5 or purchased some food items themselves.

Operation Blessing was developed in 1998 the day before Thanksgiving. It is not just a holiday food program. The program operates year-round. It features a food bank and is staffed by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Posse and Auxiliary volunteers. The food bank is a nonprofit corporation that operates without tax dollars. Its cost is underwritten by area businesses and private citizens who share our conviction that we are to help those who can’t help themselves.

Operation Blessing continues to assist the needy and elderly year-round in the area. The food bank is operated Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon at 1518 Cox St., Bossier City (formerly Charlotte Ann Mitchell Educational Center). For more information, or to apply for qualification, call (318) 965-3500.