SPORTRAN AND BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL INTRODUCE NEW ROUTE FOR SOUTH BOSSIER

At the Bossier City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022,

council members voted to move forward with a 6-month trial fixed-service bus

route for South Bossier.



SporTran service in South Bossier begins Monday, June 13, and will run Monday

through Friday each week. SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council

over several months as the Council developed the trial route, which will include

stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger

shopping center, Parkway High School, and more.



Travel on all SporTran vehicles and services inside the Shreveport-Bossier City

limits is free to the public for 2022 and 2023. The move to “Zero Fare”

ridership was made possible by a federal grant, which will cover the fare cost of

SporTran bus and OnDemand travel in the SporTran service area.



A complete map of stops along South Bossier Route #29 can be found at

https://www.sportranbus.com/map.