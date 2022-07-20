SPORTRAN BEGINS PHASE ONE OF SUN FURNITURE BUILDING REHAB

Following the recent completion of asbestos abatement, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehabilitation plans for the Sun Furniture building at 1253 Texas Avenue in Shreveport.

In 2018, SporTran acquired the Sun Furniture building to serve as the SporTran Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress on the project, which resumed in 2021. The completed SRC will feature a transit mall, employee wellness center, a safety training facility, a public food court, and more.

Phase One (scheduled for completion in early 2023):

 SporTran has procured funding to refurbish the historic Sun Furniture sign. The

sign will be removed during this process and reinstalled upon completion.

 Construction of the retail food court.

 Store front and original windows will be rehabbed.

Phase Two (beginning in 2023):

 Construction of Safety Training Innovation Center co-shared with other

transportation systems. Will feature a state-of-the-art drivers’ training simulator.

 Construction of Regional Transit Technology Center. Will allow SporTran leadership

and staff to monitor real-time bus/vehicle movement and mechanical needs,

improving efficiency and function.

“The Sun Furniture project will have a huge impact on the economy and viability of an underserved area of downtown,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “We’re combining cutting edge technology with studied and thoughtful preservation of a Shreveport landmark to create avenues for investment in our community. It will improve our service and greatly benefit our passengers.”