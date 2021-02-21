SPORTRAN BUS SERVICE REOPENING DATE REVISED TO SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

(Shreveport, LA) — After assessing road conditions in our area this morning, SporTran has adjusted its return to service beginning today, Sunday, February 21 at 10:20 AM when the Intermodal Terminal in downtown Shreveport is reopened. As a safety precaution, Monday’s service start time may be delayed until supervisors finish an additional early morning travel assessment. Once travel has been determined safe Monday morning, we will announce our start time.



Passengers are reminded to be cautious of some curbs and sidewalks that may still be icy in shaded areas. In accordance with CDC guidelines, COVID-19 mitigation requirements of mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing are still in effect in all SporTran vehicles and facilities.



The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.