Shreveport, LA – In response to severe winter weather and dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, all SporTran transit service will remain closed until further notice. Because of the expected duration of this weather event, normal operating hours will resume when weather and travel conditions permit. SporTran will release more information as it becomes available.
The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.
SporTran bus service to remain closed
Shreveport, LA – In response to severe winter weather and dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, all SporTran transit service will remain closed until further notice. Because of the expected duration of this weather event, normal operating hours will resume when weather and travel conditions permit. SporTran will release more information as it becomes available.