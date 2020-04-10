SporTran closes for Sunday cleaning

Shreveport, LA – SporTran transit system will be closed Sunday, April 12, 2020, as part of their ongoing mitigation efforts against the spread of COVID-19. The entire SporTran fleet and all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected using cleaning supplies and methods in accordance with CDC guidelines. Sunday’s cleaning is an added measure; SporTran buses and facilities are sanitized multiple times each day and deep cleaned every night. Operations will resume Monday, April 13, 2020 with our current enhanced alternative schedule.



General information, SporTran’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), alternative timetables and current routes may be found at sportran.org.



