SporTran Hosts Public Meetings to Review 2023 Survey Data

On September 15, 2023, SporTran launched two Community Feedback surveys to gauge
public transit passengers’ satisfaction with SporTran. Question topics included SporTran
routes and schedules, programs like Zero Fare, safety, and customer service. The
response window closed Monday, October 1, 2023.
Beginning Monday, October 16, SporTran will host four public meetings to share the
survey results with the community. Anyone interested in the data is encouraged to
attend.
Two surveys were developed: one for fixed-route passengers and one for OnDemand
passengers, including our OnDemand ADA service. All participants are anonymous, and
no personal data was collected.
Complete results from each survey are accessible here and on our website at
https://bit.ly/CommunitySurveyReports.
Fixed-Route Surveys: https://bit.ly/FixedRouteSurveyReport
OnDemand Surveys: https://bit.ly/OnDemandSurveyReport
Public Meetings Schedule
Monday, October 16
6 PM
David Raines Community Center
2920 Round Grove Lane
Shreveport, LA 71107
ADDED TRANSPORTS: Will run continuously between the MLK transfer stop #7055 @
David Raines Road and the David Raines Community Center from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM
Tuesday, October 17
6 PM
Bossier Parish Libraries – Central Branch
2206 Beckett Street
Bossier City, LA 71111
Thursday, October 19
10 AM
Querbes Community Center
3500 Beverly Street
Shreveport, LA 71104
ADDED TRANSPORTS: An OnDemand vehicle will run continuously between the Youree
Drive Stop #7937 (Youree Dr. & Stratford Ave) to Querbes Community Center from 9:00
AM until 12:00 PM
Thursday, October 19
6 PM
Southern Hills Community Center
1002 Bert Kouns Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118