SporTran Hosts Public Meetings to Review 2023 Survey Data

On September 15, 2023, SporTran launched two Community Feedback surveys to gauge

public transit passengers’ satisfaction with SporTran. Question topics included SporTran

routes and schedules, programs like Zero Fare, safety, and customer service. The

response window closed Monday, October 1, 2023.



Beginning Monday, October 16, SporTran will host four public meetings to share the

survey results with the community. Anyone interested in the data is encouraged to

attend.



Two surveys were developed: one for fixed-route passengers and one for OnDemand

passengers, including our OnDemand ADA service. All participants are anonymous, and

no personal data was collected.



Complete results from each survey are accessible here and on our website at

https://bit.ly/CommunitySurveyReports.



Fixed-Route Surveys: https://bit.ly/FixedRouteSurveyReport

OnDemand Surveys: https://bit.ly/OnDemandSurveyReport

Public Meetings Schedule

Monday, October 16

6 PM

David Raines Community Center

2920 Round Grove Lane

Shreveport, LA 71107

ADDED TRANSPORTS: Will run continuously between the MLK transfer stop #7055 @

David Raines Road and the David Raines Community Center from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM

Tuesday, October 17

6 PM

Bossier Parish Libraries – Central Branch

2206 Beckett Street

Bossier City, LA 71111

Thursday, October 19

10 AM

Querbes Community Center

3500 Beverly Street

Shreveport, LA 71104

ADDED TRANSPORTS: An OnDemand vehicle will run continuously between the Youree

Drive Stop #7937 (Youree Dr. & Stratford Ave) to Querbes Community Center from 9:00

AM until 12:00 PM

Thursday, October 19

6 PM

Southern Hills Community Center

1002 Bert Kouns Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118