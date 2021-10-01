SPORTRAN INTERMODAL TERMINAL REOPENS MONDAY AFTER COMPLETION OF ROAD CONSTRUCTION

Following the completion of vital road construction on the surrounding streets, SporTran will move city and Amtrak bus operations back to the Intermodal Terminal building at 1237 Murphy Street in Shreveport Monday, October 4, 2021.

Operations were temporarily moved to the SporTran Intermodal Parking Lot next door (Corner of Murphy and Texas Streets) as work was underway. Public parking for the Intermodal Terminal and City Courts, which was relocated across Texas Street during construction, will resume normal function Monday as well.

SporTran would like to thank the citizens of Shreveport-Bossier, our passengers, and SporTran bus operators and staff for their cooperation during this time. The road work performed on Gary and Winston Streets was much needed and provides improved access to public transit services in our region.