SporTran Launches Community Feedback Surveys

Today, SporTran Transit is going live with its online 2023 Community

Feedback Survey. The survey will close September 30, 2023.



The purpose of the Community Feedback Surveys is to gauge public transit

passengers’ satisfaction with SporTran routes and schedules, programs like

Zero Fare, safety, and customer service. Two surveys are available: one for

fixed-route passengers, and one for OnDemand passengers, including our

OnDemand ADA program. Passengers who use both services may complete

both surveys. All participants will remain anonymous; the agency will not be

collecting rider contact information for any reason.



Both surveys are available on the home page of www.sportran.org.