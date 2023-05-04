SporTran Launches New OnDemand App

SporTran Transit has partnered with RideCo, a national

leader in on-demand transit software, to develop and launch a new smart

phone app for SporTran OnDemand riders.



Following multiple training sessions for OnDemand drivers, dispatchers, and

management, the new SporTran OnDemand app launches Saturday, May 6

This will replace the Ecolane app currently in use.

The new SporTran OnDemand app simplifies booking for the end user:

Flexible

Easy to access and easy to book trips for today, tomorrow, or next

month. Book multiple paratransit trips at one time.

On Time

Get guaranteed pick-up and arrive-before times that factor in traffic

and road conditions.

Adaptive

The SporTran OnDemand app is available in the Apple Store, Google

Play, and via URL.

“Our previous app was not as user-friendly as we needed it to be. We had an

exhaustive bid process in Q3 and Q4 of 2022 to vet software replacements,”

states Dinero’ Washington, SporTran CEO. “RideCo was an easy choice; their

software is designed with our dispatchers and passengers in mind. With

RideCo, microtransit and paratransit OnDemand riders can book trips with

ease, and our staff can manage trips, bookings, and customer service

efficiently.”



The SporTran OnDemand app is available now from the Apple Store and

Google Play. Scan below to download: