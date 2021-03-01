SporTran Names First Female Director of Maintenance

In late 2020, Mersefaine Brooks became SporTran Transit Management’s first female Director of Maintenance, forging ahead in an occupation historically dominated by men.



Brooks began her career in public transit in 2000 as a junior apprentice with the Metropolitan Area Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), the public transit system serving Atlanta, Georgia. By the time she accepted the position in Shreveport, she was MARTA’s Bus Maintenance Supervisor. Her job duties at SporTran include overseeing the maintenance of SporTran’s fleet of 70 vehicles, working with other departments to ensure continuity of transit service, coordinating the efforts of her maintenance and facilities staffs, and new technology training and implementation.



“Public transportation is a vital part of any community, and I am proud to be contributing here in Shreveport-Bossier City. It’s thrilling to be advancing women in the field, and my vast experience in Atlanta is a great fit for SporTran’s maintenance needs. The staff has been so welcoming, and SporTran leadership has allowed me the freedom to engage my crews in new directions and explore best practices,” said Director Brooks. “I’m excited about SporTran’s progressive approach to state-of-the-art transit technologies and this opportunity to lead the future of public transit.”