SPORTRAN OPEN TO FURTHER DISCUSSION ON NEW BOSSIER CITY ROUTE

Last week, SporTran Chief Executive Officer Dinero’ Washington, Chief Financial Officer Alan Bright, and Director of Transportation Johnny May met with Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Chief Administrative Office Amanda Nottingham at the Mayor’s office to discuss expanding SporTran bus service to South Bossier City. For the past week, SporTran has been working with Nottingham’s Office on marketing and promotion for a January launch.



The plan was a redirection of the route that encircled the interior of Barksdale Air Force Base. The existing BAFB interior route would have been moved to Barksdale Boulevard.



“We were ready to move forward with a January 3rd launch of the new route. However, we have learned that the Bossier City Council would like to be a part of the discussion,” said Washington. “We are committed to working with Mayor Chandler and the City Council to make this route a reality for Bossier City residents.”



SporTran will announce a new launch date after a plan is agreed upon with City Officials.



Transit service in Bossier is not new. SporTran has served East Bossier, North Bossier, and Barksdale Air Force Base since the 1970s. SporTran has been working to get public transit expanded in South Bossier since Northwest Council of Government’s 2017 Transit Development Study for the area.