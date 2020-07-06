SporTran passengers required to wear face masks in all facilities, bus shelters and vehicles

Shreveport, LA – Out of concern for the public and its staff, SporTran will require face masks/coverings at all times in its facilities beginning Wednesday, July 8. 2020.



According to CEO Dinero Washington, “We are carefully monitoring the rise of cases of COVID-19 in our region. In efforts to maintain the reopening of the Public Transit system, every passenger will be required to wear face coverings at all bus stops, facilities, and onboard vehicles effective this Wednesday. If we continue to see the number of cases rise in our region, the agency will take additional precautions, including reducing service again.”



Since quarantine began, SporTran transportation and administrative staff have adhered to the following preventative measures from the CDC: regular hand washing and hand sanitizer use, social distancing, telework when possible, and staying home when ill. Drivers and staff are equipped with PPE such as face masks and gloves, and the organization’s intensified bus and facility cleaning efforts continue.



In addition to its nightly deep cleaning, SporTran disinfects buses and paratransit vehicles every 35 minutes with an HOCL-based product on high touch areas, including all railings, seats, the operator area, and fareboxes. The public is also directed to practice social distancing in all SporTran vehicles and facilities.

