SporTran Remains Closed Saturday

(Shreveport, LA) — In response to dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, all SporTran transit service will remain closed Saturday, February 20.



SporTran staff is currently working to de-ice our fleet of standard and OnDemand Mobility vehicles. SporTran transportation and safety supervisors will drive each of our routes Saturday to evaluate their safety and look for any damage to shelters and benches. A determination about Sunday service will be made once road conditions have been surveyed tomorrow.



The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.