SporTran Service Returns to Main Terminal at SRA

Following months of exterior and roadway renovations at

the Shreveport Regional Airport, SporTran service will return to its original

pick up/drop off location in front of the terminals on Monday, March 27,

2023.



Public transit service was moved in 2022 to the area near the TAC terminal

while new awnings were installed and the concrete was freshly painted.

Moving the buses back to the front of the airport will make it easier for air

travelers and airport employees to access the main airport facilities.



“We are so pleased to be back to our original location with fast access to the

terminals,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “We have been a

ground transportation partner with Shreveport Regional Airport for decades,

and we’ve worked closely over the years with their executive directors and

staff as departments of the City of Shreveport. We’re in discussions now to

explore grant dollars for building a brand-new, state-of-the-art public transit

hub at Shreveport Regional to advance our goal of ‘public transit for all’ and

bring even more passengers to SRA.”



“Whether on the road or in the air, robust transportation options are vital to

the economic health of any city.”