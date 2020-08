Shreveport, LA – In response to the National Weather Service’s forecast of severe weather in the region from Hurricane Laura, SporTran will halt all transit for Thursday, August 27, 2020.



We are closely monitoring the storm as it develops. An announcement will be made about service for Friday, August 28, once the storm’s progress and impact on our area is determined Thursday. The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.