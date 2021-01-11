SporTran to halt Monday transit services

(Shreveport, LA) — In response to severe winter weather and the possibility of dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, SporTran will halt all transit service for Monday, January 11, 2021. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 12, 2021 unless otherwise announced.



More information will be released as it becomes available. The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.