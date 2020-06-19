SporTran to return to amended regular service



Shreveport, LA – Effective Monday, June 22, 2020, SporTran will return to their amended regular service. Revised route schedules and timetables are posted to www.sportran.org.



Adding buses and routes will allow riders to practice social distancing while using public transit. Since quarantine began, SporTran transportation and administrative staff have adhered to the following preventative measures from the CDC: regular hand washing and hand sanitizer use, social distancing, telework when possible, and staying home when ill. Drivers and staff are equipped with PPE such as face masks and gloves, and the organization’s intensified bus and facility cleaning efforts continue.



In addition to its nightly deep cleaning, SporTran disinfects buses and paratransit vehicles every 35 minutes with an HOCL-based product on high touch areas, including all railings, seats, the operator area, and fareboxes. The public is asked to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in all SporTran vehicles and facilities.

