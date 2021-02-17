(Shreveport, LA) – In response to severe winter weather and dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, all SporTran transit service will remain closed Thursday and Friday, February 18 & 19. SporTran will make a determination about operations for Saturday and Sunday as information regarding road conditions becomes available.
The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.
SporTran transit service to remain closed on Thursday and Friday
