SporTran’s plan for Phase 2 of Reopening Louisiana

Shreveport, LA – As part of Phase 2 of Governor John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the State of Louisiana, SporTran will continue to add routes to the current Enhanced Alternative Schedule as ridership levels rise.



The organization will increase route availability over the next several weeks to meet the needs of the community. Effective Monday, June 22, 2020, SporTran will return to their amended regular service. Revised schedules will be posted to www.sportran.org no later than Wednesday, June 10, 2020.





