SPORTRAN’S RIDERSHIP NUMBERS SKYROCKET UNDER “ZERO FARE”

Shreveport, LA — SporTran Transit is thrilled to announce that as of June 30, 2023, SporTran & SporTran OnDemand ridership is up by 353% over our 2021 ridership numbers.



In 2022, SporTran launched their “Zero Fare” program, hoping to bring riders back to public transit following the Covid pandemic. Made possible by a federal grant, “Zero Fare” covers the fare cost for all SporTran bus and OnDemand passengers in the SporTran service area.



“On behalf of myself and the entire team at SporTran, we’re ecstatic to see this incredible increase in ridership,” Washington stated. “Covid took a big toll on public transit systems across the nation. To welcome people back to SporTran once the Covid emergency relaxed, we implemented Zero Fare, and it’s working.



From healthcare services to accessing free meals to

reaching domestic violence safe houses, we’ve heard from organizations across Shreveport-Bossier who’ve seen a large uptick in citizens using their services. Public transit is important to the vitality of any community, and these numbers prove it.”



Ridership Numbers for first 6 months of 2023 compared to 2021:

Public transit systems are funded by the FTA based on ridership numbers. Increased ridership translates to more FTA funding, resulting in:



• More Hiring Opportunities and Positions at SporTran

• Improved Technology for the User

• Greater Access to Community Services

• An Overall Stronger Transit Agency