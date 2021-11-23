Sportspectrum’s Turkey Trot Run to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

The 33rd Sportspectrum 5K Turkey Trot and ½ mile children’s Fun Run is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021. The runs will start and finish at the Stoner Boat Launch near Clyde Fant Parkway and Stoner Avenue in Shreveport, LA. The 1/2 Mile Fun Run for children under 10 years and under starts at 8:00am. The 5K starts at 8:30am.



Participants may register on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/SportspectrumTurkeyTrot or at Sportspectrum, 6970 Fern Avenue in Shreveport. Pre-registration is $25 from Nov. 2-Nov. 17, $30 from Nov. 18-Nov. 24 and $35 on Race Morning. The Entry Fee for Children’s 1/2 mile fun run is $15.00. All registered participants will receive a long sleeve race shirt.



Pre-registered participants may pick-up race packets at Sportspectrum 6970 Fern Ave., Shreveport starting on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10:00am to 5:30pm, Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-5pm, Monday, Nov. 22 thru Wednesday Nov. 24th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm or at the race site Thursday, November 25 morning from 7:30am to 8:20am.



All pre-registered participants will receive an official 2021 Turkey Trot long-sleeve t-shirt. First place overall male and female will receive a Turkey. No trophies will be awarded. Come out and start your Thanksgiving morning with friends and family while supporting the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.



There will be fun, music, and refreshments after the race. Party supplies will be provided by our sponsors Great Raft Brewing, Coca Cola, Ozarka Water and Brian Roppolo.



Proceeds from the Turkey Trot Run will provide food for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana programs to help fight hunger in Northwest Louisiana.