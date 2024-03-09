Saturday, March 9, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

SPRING FOWARD – Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow

by Randy Brown
written by Randy Brown 0 comment

It is time to SPRING FORWARD, as Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday morning, March 10, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. Before bedtime on Saturday night, remember to move your clocks forward by one hour. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour later on Sunday than the day before. So, there will be more light in the evenings starting on Sunday.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Take a moment to “test” your smoke alarms to protect you and your family from home fires.

HOW TO TURN AND TEST

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. This weekend, test your smoke alarms, replace the batteries if needed and follow these steps to help protect your family:

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

For more information, visit: soundthealarm.org/louisiana

You may also like

United Way of Northwest Louisiana Celebrates Tails & Ales

Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Local Student

Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Launches Screening Event for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Lawmakers briefed on status of state’s rural broadband program

Speaker Johnson Responds to Biden State of the Union Address: ‘We will not...

Biden blasts GOP on border, is called out over Laken Riley murder by...

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

SPRING FOWARD – Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow

Recent Articles

Photo gallery: Airline Viking Relays
High school softball: Haughton, Benton notch tournament victories
High school baseball: Benton defeats St. Louis Catholic, reaches 10-win mark

Featured

SPRING FOWARD – Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow
Photo gallery: Airline Viking Relays
High school softball: Haughton, Benton notch tournament victories
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign