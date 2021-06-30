Spring Market in Haughton Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co., city officials of Haughton and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, gathered on Wednesday, June 30, for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Spring Market store in Haughton.



“It’s a great day for our company to be here and have our 29th Spring Market. It’s a concept we started five years ago,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “My Grandfather started the company almost 93 years ago with one little itty bitty store. And today, we have 184 stores and almost 16,000 employees. We’ve come a long ways.”



Spring Market is one of several banners under which the grocery store operates. According to the company, the Spring Market name represents the Brookshire’s history, which began in 1928 with the opening of its first store on Spring Avenue in Tyler.



“On behalf of the town council, our clerk, all the folks that work with the town of Haughton. We’d like to welcome Brookshire’s to this area. I don’t believe the folks at Brookshire’s really realize the conversations that have been going on in this area for the last six months. The anticipation of this has been really tremendous. So I thank the Brookshire family, the company, all the employees for being here. We want to be your partner and we want to work with you each and every day and build that relationship,” said Haughton Mayor Kim Gaspard.



The Spring Market in Haughton is located at 400 W. McKinley Ave. Haughton, La.