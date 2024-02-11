Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week Begins Today!

The National Weather Service in Shreveport would like to remind you that our Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week for the State of Louisiana begins today, Sunday, February 11th and continues through Saturday, February 17th. While this week is designed specifically for Louisiana, this is a good time to remind our communities that now is the time to prepare for our spring severe weather season.

The 2023 severe weather season was fairly active across Louisiana, with 34 total tornadoes reported across the state. Of those 34, there were 14 reported across Northern Louisiana. There were 2 strong tornadoes during the 2023 year, which is considered EF-2 or greater, 10 of those tornadoes were rated EF-1 and 2 tornadoes were rated EF-0. With the 2024 spring severe weather season fast approaching, it is a great time to help residents prepare now for the season.

We have attached the related 2024 Spring Severe Weather Awareness week press release as well as details on the 2024 Spring Tornado Drill.

How can you participate as a WRN Ambassador?

Ensure your organization is taking the appropriate preparedness steps

Engage your organization’s employees to encourage them to prepare personally at home

Share severe weather safety and preparedness information over your social media platforms (below is a list of our daily themes and a few examples you can use)

Daily Themes

Sunday, February 11: Overview and Make a Plan (making sure you know what to do before storms threaten the area)

Facebook

Make a severe weather plan before you need it! Your family may not be together when a disaster strikes, so it is important to plan in advance: how you will get to a safe place, how you will contact one another, how you will get back together, and what you will do in different situations. To find out how, visit ready.gov/make-a-plan

Twitter

How will you stay in touch during a disaster? Make a plan! ready.gov/make-a-plan #WeatherReady

Monday, February 12: Severe Thunderstorms (Exploring the dangers of large hail and damaging wind gusts)

Facebook

Tornadoes, large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning are all hazards associated with severe weather. Severe weather has been reported in all 50 states, so no matter where you are, make sure you are prepared! weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm

Twitter

Severe weather can occur anywhere. Wherever you are, be prepared! weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm #WeatherReady

Tuesday, February 13: Flash Flooding(Understanding the danger of Flash Flooding)

Facebook

More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related. You never know how deep the water is or if the road has been washed away or compromised beneath the water. Don’t risk driving into floodwaters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

weather.gov/safety/flood-turn-around-dont-drown

Twitter

Wednesday, February 14: Tornadoes (Highlighting safety tips to help people identify safe shelters, and develop a family emergency action plan)

Facebook

You know to take shelter immediately if your area receives a Tornado Warning. But what makes a good shelter? Take the time now to figure out your options and make sure you’re Weather-Ready. weather.gov/safety/tornado

Twitter

You know to take shelter immediately if your area receives a Tornado Warning. But what makes a good shelter? Take the time now to figure out your options and make sure you’re #WeatherReady weather.gov/safety/tornado

In addition, the Fall Tornado Drill is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. In the event that there is severeweather on this day, it will be rescheduled to Thursday. *We encourage all Louisiana residents (including all area schools) to test out their tornado safety plans during this time*

Thursday, February 15: Lightning (Highlighting the importance or seeking a grounded fully enclosed structure with ANY storm that approaches)

Facebook

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times each year! Thunderstorms produce deadly lightning capable of striking up to 10 miles away from the storm — so, even if you don’t see rain you could be in harm’s way. Remember this simple message: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! weather.gov/safety/lightning

Twitter

Thunderstorms can produce deadly lightning strikes up to 10 miles away. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! weather.gov/safety/lightning #WeatherReady

Friday, February 16: Watches, Warnings, and Reception

Facebook

WEA are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier. America’s wireless industry is helping to build a Weather-Ready Nation through this nationwide text emergency alert system. weather.gov/wrn/wea

Twitter

WEA are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier. America’s wireless industry is helping to build a #WeatherReady Nation through this nationwide text emergency alert system. weather.gov/wrn/wea

Saturday, February 17: Mobile Home Safety

Step 1 (Today)- Monitor National Weather Service forecasts and make a tornado sheltering plan or review your current plan. Know your evacuation route from your home and how long it takes to evacuate to a safer place.

Monitor National Weather Service forecasts and make a tornado sheltering plan or review your current plan. Know your evacuation route from your home and how long it takes to evacuate to a safer place. Step 2 (Day Before Severe Weather)- When tornadoes are predicted, coordinate with family and friends to spend time at their home when the storms threaten or identify a community place to go to.

When tornadoes are predicted, coordinate with family and friends to spend time at their home when the storms threaten or identify a community place to go to. Step 3 (Day of Severe Weather)- When a Tornado Watch is in effect, that is the time to be ready to evacuate to your safe place quickly. In some cases, when a warning is issued, it may be too dangerous to take your evacuation route. Thus, you may need to evacuate your mobile home even before warnings are issued and storms hit.

In addition, here is some material that will help with general spring safety tips: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/spring-safety

Building a Weather-Ready Nation takes a whole-community approach well beyond what NOAA and the National Weather Service can do alone. Thank you for helping build a Weather-Ready Nation that is ready, responsive, and resilient to the impacts of extreme weather!

