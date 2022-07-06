Springhill Man Dies in House Fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has completed its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Springhill that claimed the life of a male resident.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, Springhill Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the fire had run to a nearby fire station to get help and also reported that a male occupant was still inside the home. Firefighters unfortunately located that male victim in a back room of the home.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the 54-year-old homeowner.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, SFM deputies confirmed the fire began in a back room of the home where the victim was located and was determined to have been accidental.

Deputies learned the victim was reloading ammunition when the fire occurred in the room he was in. Witness statements indicate the fire evolved into an explosion as a female occupant was attempting to escape. She, thankfully, was not injured.

The SFM would like to share some fire safety basics regarding the handling of firearms and ammunition which begin with proper handling and storage of primers and powder. As with most of our safety tips regarding the use of equipment and devices, it is recommended to strictly follow the manufacturers’ instructions for reloading equipment and reloading components which include not exceeding recommended amounts of powder and only using known powders. Also, ensure you are not impaired or rushed when conducting any reloading practices. Wear eye protection and do not smoke while conducting reloading operations. Finally, do not store powders in bulk, and always keep your reloading space in clean order.