Springhill teen arrested in Plain Dealing homicide

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says detectives worked through the night and into Monday to solve a Sunday night homicide investigation in Plain Dealing that claimed a man’s life and hospitalized a woman.

Steven Zane Dyer, 18, of the 800 block of Oglee Road in Springhill, was arrested Monday afternoon by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. Detectives determined Dyer was an acquaintance of the man and woman who were family members and lived at the 500 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing where Dyer shot each of them multiple times.

Bossier detectives say the homicide is still under investigation, and other arrests are possible. Additionally, the second shooting that took place less than two hours later in which someone drove by or walked by and shot at a house at E. Gilmer Street in Plain Dealing is also still under investigation. Arrests are also possible in that case.

“Our team of detectives worked around the clock to solve this homicide,” lauded Sheriff Whittington. “The investigators had little to go on, but their tenacity to quickly and efficiently solve a first-degree murder investigation in less than 24 hours is outstanding!

“I’d also like to commend the other agencies – Plain Dealing Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Bossier City Police Department, and Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office – for their assistance in this investigation. Sadly, a man lost his life, and a woman is hospitalized, but their shooter is now behind bars.”

Dyer was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility late Monday afternoon for booking; his bond is set $700,000.