“STAGGERING NUMBERS”: SPORTRAN, HEALTHY BLUE, CADDO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NATIONAL PANHELLENIC COUNCIL – SHREVEPORT COUNCIL, AND PARTY WITH A PURPOSE JOIN FORCES TO STUFF THE BUS FOR AREA HOMELESS STUDENTS

Each year at Christmas, SporTran and Healthy Blue
Louisiana, title sponsor of the annual “Stuff the Bus Toy & Gift Drive”, call on
the community to help fill a city bus with toys and gifts benefiting local
children. After learning the extent of the financial fragility faced by so many
families in our public schools, SporTran and Healthy Blue Louisiana have
joined forces with the Caddo Parish Public Schools, National Panhellenic
Council – Shreveport Council, and Party with a Purpose to “Stuff the Bus” for
the 1,500+ homeless students attending Caddo schools.
The public is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts now through
December 10, 2023. Businesses, churches, and community groups are also
encouraged to give. All items collected this year will be delivered to the
Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday, December 12, at 10:00 AM, giving
the CPSB Homeless Department time to distribute the gifts before schools
close for winter break.
“In a perfect world, Christmas would be joyful for everyone. So often, that’s
not the case,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “It’s staggering to
find out that over 1,500 children in our community are dealing with
homelessness. Imagine trying to raise your kids and keep them in school
while worrying about where you’ll sleep tonight. Christmas presents fall
down the list of necessities. Along with Healthy Blue, SporTran is extremely
excited to work with Caddo Parish schools, National Panhellenic Council –
Shreveport Council, and School Board member Dottie Bell’s ‘Party with a
Purpose’ fundraiser to gather donations for these students.
“In addition to our sponsors, other community organizations are already
preparing to help Stuff the Bus, such as Word of God Ministries. While we
hope to have plenty of gifts for the younger kids, we encourage the public to
remember middle and high school students as well when doing your
shopping. With the community’s help, this will be our largest ‘Stuff the Bus’
toy and gift drive yet.”
Where Do I Bring My New, Unwrapped Toy or Gift?
Toys may be brought
- on any SporTran bus
- on any SporTran OnDemand vehicle
- to the SporTran Intermodal Terminal at 1237 Murphy Street
- to the SporTran Administration Office at 1115 Jack Wells Boulevard
in Shreveport
For large donations, SporTran’s Holiday Bus will pick up from
any location in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Wish list ideas include puzzles, gift cards, board games, footballs,
headphones, RC cars, dress-up clothes, Barbies/baby dolls, books, and
more. Toys and gifts for all ages are greatly appreciated.