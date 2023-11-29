“STAGGERING NUMBERS”: SPORTRAN, HEALTHY BLUE, CADDO PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NATIONAL PANHELLENIC COUNCIL – SHREVEPORT COUNCIL, AND PARTY WITH A PURPOSE JOIN FORCES TO STUFF THE BUS FOR AREA HOMELESS STUDENTS

Each year at Christmas, SporTran and Healthy Blue

Louisiana, title sponsor of the annual “Stuff the Bus Toy & Gift Drive”, call on

the community to help fill a city bus with toys and gifts benefiting local

children. After learning the extent of the financial fragility faced by so many

families in our public schools, SporTran and Healthy Blue Louisiana have

joined forces with the Caddo Parish Public Schools, National Panhellenic

Council – Shreveport Council, and Party with a Purpose to “Stuff the Bus” for

the 1,500+ homeless students attending Caddo schools.

The public is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts now through

December 10, 2023. Businesses, churches, and community groups are also

encouraged to give. All items collected this year will be delivered to the

Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday, December 12, at 10:00 AM, giving

the CPSB Homeless Department time to distribute the gifts before schools

close for winter break.

“In a perfect world, Christmas would be joyful for everyone. So often, that’s

not the case,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “It’s staggering to

find out that over 1,500 children in our community are dealing with

homelessness. Imagine trying to raise your kids and keep them in school

while worrying about where you’ll sleep tonight. Christmas presents fall

down the list of necessities. Along with Healthy Blue, SporTran is extremely

excited to work with Caddo Parish schools, National Panhellenic Council –

Shreveport Council, and School Board member Dottie Bell’s ‘Party with a

Purpose’ fundraiser to gather donations for these students.

“In addition to our sponsors, other community organizations are already

preparing to help Stuff the Bus, such as Word of God Ministries. While we

hope to have plenty of gifts for the younger kids, we encourage the public to

remember middle and high school students as well when doing your

shopping. With the community’s help, this will be our largest ‘Stuff the Bus’

toy and gift drive yet.”

Where Do I Bring My New, Unwrapped Toy or Gift?

Toys may be brought

on any SporTran bus

on any SporTran OnDemand vehicle

to the SporTran Intermodal Terminal at 1237 Murphy Street

to the SporTran Administration Office at 1115 Jack Wells Boulevard

in Shreveport

For large donations, SporTran’s Holiday Bus will pick up from

any location in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Wish list ideas include puzzles, gift cards, board games, footballs,

headphones, RC cars, dress-up clothes, Barbies/baby dolls, books, and

more. Toys and gifts for all ages are greatly appreciated.







