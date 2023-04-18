STARBASE Louisiana earns DoD Award

STARBASE Louisiana , a STEM learning initiative for student in grade 6-12 and based here, recently earned the Dept. of Defense STEM Advocate and Outreach Quarterly Award.



Though the honor has traditionally gone to individuals, but the DoD chose to select the entire

staff for the award due to the impact it has had on students in the area.



Laurie Ilgenfritz, director of STARBASE Louisiana, said the entire staff is dedicated to

helping students connect Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education to potential

careers.



“Without STARBASE, many of our students simply would not be exposed to some of the

jobs they can do with a STEM background, said Ilgenfritz. “You can’t be what you can’t see.”

STARBASE Louisiana was founded in 1999 and is sponsored by the 307th Bomb Wing here.

It educates over 2,000 students per year, including a high school rocketry team that has qualified

for national finals three years in a row.