Startup Prize: Focus on Health 2023 Announces WInners

After the Startup Prize’s record-breaking year, attracting their largest number

of health startups, Vivifi Medical and SteadiSpoon were named the winners of this year’s

Startup Prize: Focus on Health. The award-winning startup competition, hosted by the Prize

Foundation, continued its focus on innovative health and medical startups, offering two tracks to

compete within for 2023. All companies presented their concepts this past weekend to a

national group of Investor-Judges.



Vivifi Medical was named the FDA Track Winner. Based out of Houston, TX, Vivifi Medical’s

vision is to eliminate the need for prostatectomies and hysterectomies. They are the world’s first

laparoscopic & robotic instrument that enables replumbing of the pelvic vasculature, restores

testosterone imbalance, reduces testosterone exposure to the prostate, and reverses Benign

Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).



The Non-FDA Track Winner was SteadiSpoon. Also based in Texas, SteadiSpoonTM is a

self-stabilizing assistive device that empowers the millions of people suffering from debilitating

hand tremors to take life back in their hands. The hand-held device enables users to perform a

variety of activities such as eating and writing—helping them regain the agency, autonomy, and

dignity their tremor stole from them.



“While our winners are incredibly impressive, the entire group of entrepreneurs blew us away,”

said Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director of the Prize Foundation and creator of the Startup

Prize. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for our winners, and we are looking forward to

getting started on our recruiting for Startup Prize: Focus on Health 2024.”



Vivifi Medical and SteadiSpoon each walked away with a $10,000 grand cash prize, mentorship

and connections with potential investment. All finalists were also offered fast-tracked

applications into the prestigious MassChallenge program.



To qualify for the Startup Prize finals, entrepreneurs needed to have a health-focused business,

such as a medical or surgical device, therapeutic, health-based technology or app, health

service, or drug research. They were also required to attend at least one qualifying event this

past year which included roundtables, panels and keynotes from Startup Prize mentors around

the country. During these events, competitors gained valuable tools and insights as well as

mentorship to take their concepts to the next level. Entrepreneurs were also required to submit

a detailed survey and business plan which a panel of judges used to determine the startups that

would move forward to present their businesses to a panel of Investor-Judges.



In addition to Vivifi Medical and SteadiSpoon, three other finalists showcased their concepts to

the panel this weekend. They were selected from entrepreneurs across the country who

participated in this year’s competition:



Wave Therapeutics



Jessica Bussert ⎹ Chicago, IL

Wave Therapeutics has developed the first affordable and effective smart cushioning technology

to prevent pressure injuries (like bed sores), save lives, and reduce a significant cost and care

burden for families and facilities.

Heartbeat Tech



Kristen Quinn & Joshua Kim ⎹ Mount Pleasant, SC

Heartbeat Tech was founded by surgeons and scientists who want to change the Code Blue

status quo with SAVER, a novel CPR adjunct that non-invasively increases blood flow to the

heart and brain during cardiac arrest, leading to better

Rocket Doctor



William Cherniak & Harry Cherniak ⎹ Carlsbad, CA

Rocket Doctor is a digital health platform and marketplace that matches patients with the best

clinician for their needs. The platform utilizes AI-fueled software, a unique support system and

remote medical devices and is tailored to patients on Medicaid and in rural or remote

communities.