Startup Prize: Focus on Health 2023 Announces WInners

After the Startup Prize’s record-breaking year, attracting their largest number
of health startups, Vivifi Medical and SteadiSpoon were named the winners of this year’s
Startup Prize: Focus on Health. The award-winning startup competition, hosted by the Prize
Foundation, continued its focus on innovative health and medical startups, offering two tracks to
compete within for 2023. All companies presented their concepts this past weekend to a
national group of Investor-Judges.
Vivifi Medical was named the FDA Track Winner. Based out of Houston, TX, Vivifi Medical’s
vision is to eliminate the need for prostatectomies and hysterectomies. They are the world’s first
laparoscopic & robotic instrument that enables replumbing of the pelvic vasculature, restores
testosterone imbalance, reduces testosterone exposure to the prostate, and reverses Benign
Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).
The Non-FDA Track Winner was SteadiSpoon. Also based in Texas, SteadiSpoonTM is a
self-stabilizing assistive device that empowers the millions of people suffering from debilitating
hand tremors to take life back in their hands. The hand-held device enables users to perform a
variety of activities such as eating and writing—helping them regain the agency, autonomy, and
dignity their tremor stole from them.
“While our winners are incredibly impressive, the entire group of entrepreneurs blew us away,”
said Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director of the Prize Foundation and creator of the Startup
Prize. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for our winners, and we are looking forward to
getting started on our recruiting for Startup Prize: Focus on Health 2024.”
Vivifi Medical and SteadiSpoon each walked away with a $10,000 grand cash prize, mentorship
and connections with potential investment. All finalists were also offered fast-tracked
applications into the prestigious MassChallenge program.
To qualify for the Startup Prize finals, entrepreneurs needed to have a health-focused business,
such as a medical or surgical device, therapeutic, health-based technology or app, health
service, or drug research. They were also required to attend at least one qualifying event this
past year which included roundtables, panels and keynotes from Startup Prize mentors around
the country. During these events, competitors gained valuable tools and insights as well as
mentorship to take their concepts to the next level. Entrepreneurs were also required to submit
a detailed survey and business plan which a panel of judges used to determine the startups that
would move forward to present their businesses to a panel of Investor-Judges.
In addition to Vivifi Medical and SteadiSpoon, three other finalists showcased their concepts to
the panel this weekend. They were selected from entrepreneurs across the country who
participated in this year’s competition:
Wave Therapeutics
Jessica Bussert ⎹ Chicago, IL
Wave Therapeutics has developed the first affordable and effective smart cushioning technology
to prevent pressure injuries (like bed sores), save lives, and reduce a significant cost and care
burden for families and facilities.
Heartbeat Tech
Kristen Quinn & Joshua Kim ⎹ Mount Pleasant, SC
Heartbeat Tech was founded by surgeons and scientists who want to change the Code Blue
status quo with SAVER, a novel CPR adjunct that non-invasively increases blood flow to the
heart and brain during cardiac arrest, leading to better
Rocket Doctor
William Cherniak & Harry Cherniak ⎹ Carlsbad, CA
Rocket Doctor is a digital health platform and marketplace that matches patients with the best
clinician for their needs. The platform utilizes AI-fueled software, a unique support system and
remote medical devices and is tailored to patients on Medicaid and in rural or remote
communities.