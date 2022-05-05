State Fair Closing due to Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. – Due to a forecast of inclement weather conditions, the State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest will be closed Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Fair will reopen on Friday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. and will run through this Sunday, May 8th.

Sunny weather is in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday making this a great time for everyone to come out and enjoy everything the State Fair Spring Fest offers.

This Friday, Cupid & The Dance Party Express Band take the stage along with Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko. On Saturday, Rodney Atkins with special guest, CJ Solar, perform. Finishing of 2022 Spring Fest on Mother’s Day, Windstorm, Alter Ego Band and Front Cover entertain for the afternoon and evening.

Visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com for all of the details or to purchase online tickets.