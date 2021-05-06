State Fair of Louisiana 2021 Event Highlights for Final Week

SHREVEPORT, La. – The 114th State Fair of Louisiana – Spring Edition is underway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through this Sunday, May 9th. The hours of operation will be 12pm to 10pm on the remaining weekdays and 10am -10pm this Saturday and Sunday.
Ticket Prices:
Gate Admission – $12.00
P.O.P. – $47.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband
FunPass – $100.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband all 11 days of the State Fair
Special Promotions
Free Fair Days: Free parking/gate admission, 12noon – 3pm (Weekdays)
Discount Days: Mondays – Thursdays
Gate Admission – $5.00 *After 3pm
P.O.P. – $30.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband
Carnival Armbands – $25.00 *12noon til close
Free Concerts:
Concerts are FREE with your gate admission to the State Fair.
Scheduled this week on the WHATABURGER STAGE are:
Thursday, May 6th The Joanitones: performs at 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm.
Friday, May 7th Alter Ego Jazz Band will perform from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.
Saturday, May 8th is Ol’ Skool 90’s Hip Hop Night at the State Fair
Hosted by: Jabber Jaws & DJ Marcus Love beginning at 6:30pm
Money B & Young Hump of Digital Underground: perform at 7:40pm
Tag Team: performs at 8:20pm
Tone Loc: performs at 9:00pm
Sunday, May 9th
Bayou Boogie 3:30pm
Wayne Toups 6:00pm
Attractions
Attractions are free with your State Fair Gate Admission and will perform several shows per day. This year’s attractions are as follows:
Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show
The Pirate’s Parrot Show
GASCAR Crazy Animal Races
Paul Bunyan’s Lumberjack Show
Laura Jaye Aerial Show
Dallas The Fire Guy
Nick the Escape Artist
Flo, The Clown of the State Fair
Rock-It Robot
Special Attraction
Timberview Helicopter Rides will offer helicopter rides above the midway of the Spring State Fair. Price per rider is $20.00.
Visit our website
Go to www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.