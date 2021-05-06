State Fair of Louisiana 2021 Event Highlights for Final Week

SHREVEPORT, La. – The 114th State Fair of Louisiana – Spring Edition is underway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through this Sunday, May 9th. The hours of operation will be 12pm to 10pm on the remaining weekdays and 10am -10pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket Prices:

Gate Admission – $12.00

P.O.P. – $47.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband

FunPass – $100.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband all 11 days of the State Fair

Special Promotions

Free Fair Days: Free parking/gate admission, 12noon – 3pm (Weekdays)

Discount Days: Mondays – Thursdays

Gate Admission – $5.00 *After 3pm

P.O.P. – $30.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband

Carnival Armbands – $25.00 *12noon til close

Free Concerts:

Concerts are FREE with your gate admission to the State Fair.

Scheduled this week on the WHATABURGER STAGE are:

Thursday, May 6th The Joanitones: performs at 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm.

Friday, May 7th Alter Ego Jazz Band will perform from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Saturday, May 8th is Ol’ Skool 90’s Hip Hop Night at the State Fair

Hosted by: Jabber Jaws & DJ Marcus Love beginning at 6:30pm

Money B & Young Hump of Digital Underground: perform at 7:40pm

Tag Team: performs at 8:20pm

Tone Loc: performs at 9:00pm

Sunday, May 9th

Bayou Boogie 3:30pm

Wayne Toups 6:00pm

Attractions

Attractions are free with your State Fair Gate Admission and will perform several shows per day. This year’s attractions are as follows:

Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show

The Pirate’s Parrot Show

GASCAR Crazy Animal Races

Paul Bunyan’s Lumberjack Show

Laura Jaye Aerial Show

Dallas The Fire Guy

Nick the Escape Artist

Flo, The Clown of the State Fair

Rock-It Robot

Special Attraction

Timberview Helicopter Rides will offer helicopter rides above the midway of the Spring State Fair. Price per rider is $20.00.

Visit our website

Go to www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.