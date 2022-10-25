State Fair of Louisiana 2022 Event Highlights for Week #1

The 116th State Fair of Louisiana that will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, Louisiana. Opening day is this Thursday and the Fair will run through November 13th.

Thursday is also Dollar Day at the State Fair meaning parking, admission, and rides are $1 each.

The hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. The public can take advantage of discounted tickets including ride armbands available through October 26th online or at participating Brookshires and Super 1 Foods. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3:00 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for November 8, Election Day.



Senior Day at the Fair is also this Thursday, October 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Although the full fair does not open until 12:00 p.m., Senior Expo in Hirsch Coliseum will open at 10:00 a.m. We will honor our greatest generation, our seniors! There will be live entertainment, exhibitors with great information, free health screenings, free flu, and pneumonia shots along with COVID-19 vaccine shots (while they last). This year, over 100 door prizes will be given away with three special grand prizes valued at more than $1,000 each. This event is presented by The Best of Times Magazine.



Concerts scheduled on the main stage this week are:



Thursday, October 27th, Tipsey The Band performs at 7:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Friday, October 28th, LVVRS performs at 6:30 p.m. with Shayliff taking the at stage at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, October 29th, Trea Landon performs at 6:30 p.m. with Frank Foster taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.



Sunday is Latino Day at the State Fair: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (DJ Lizzy Lashes, Dancers, Ponchito y Chayito Show, Word of God Ministries en Espanol, Cachas de Oro, Conjunto Amanecer, Geru y Su Legion 7 & Los Pescadores del Rio Conchos)



19th Annual Antique Tractor Show and Pull, this Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th presented by the East Texas Antique Tractor & Engine Association. There will be an antique tractor display and antique tractor pull competition that is free with State Fair gate admission.



State Fair Cheer & Dance Showdown Saturday, October 29th, and starts at 10:00 a.m. until over (approximately 6:00 p.m.) in Hirsch Coliseum. Admission is free with State Fair gate admission and is presented by Bravo Spirit Events.



13th Annual State Fair Car Show, this Sunday, October 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. near the State Fair office on Hudson St.



State Fair of Louisiana Cornhole Tournament, Sunday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. in

Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. This event is powered by Shreveport/Bossier Cornhole Association and there will be a $5,000 Guaranteed Payout.



The Largest Livestock Show in Louisiana kicks off this week. A complete schedule of all of the events can be found on the State Fair of Louisiana website.



Visit our website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.