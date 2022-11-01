State Fair of Louisiana 2022 Event Highlights for Week #2

The State Fair of Louisiana is in its 2nd week. After being closed on Monday and Tuesday, the fair will be reopening this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays are Discounts Days. Admission is only $5.00 and Carnival Ride Armbands are only $25.00. Parking and admission are free until 3:00 p.m. on all weekdays including Fridays.



Concerts scheduled on the main stage this week are as follows:

Wednesday, November 2, Robert Mizzell: 3:00 p.m. / Kings of Pleasure: 7:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, Charlotte’s Web Band: 7:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Friday, November 4, Kraig Parker “Ultimate Elvis Tribute”: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: Lil CJ: 6:00 p.m. / Volton Wright: 6:45 p.m. /Tasha Mac: 7:30 p.m. / Jeter Jones & The Perfect Blend Band: 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 6, Bluez Boyz 3:00 p.m., Shana D & Friends: 4:30 p.m., Windstorm: 6:30 p.m.



State Fair of Louisiana LRCA Finals Rodeo will be this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum presented by the Hebert’s Town and Country, RAM RODEO and Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission powered by Cinch Jeans and Shirts.



Description: The top cowboys and cowgirls of the LRCA will be competing for the championships of the LRCA Finals. Over $250,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. LRCA Finals events include Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping & Bull Riding. Legendary clown, Dusty Myers, will be entertaining the crowd each performance.



Rodeo Ticket Outlets: Cavender’s Western Outfitters (Shreveport & Bossier), Topp’s Western World, Paul’s Farm & Garden, Greenwood Feed & Hardware, www.statefairoflouisiana.com and State Fair Gates. LRCA Finals Rodeo tickets include admission to State Fair.

ALTAC Junior Livestock Sale is this Wednesday, November 2, at 9:00 a.m. in the Livestock Sale Arena.



Again, visit our website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com for a complete list of concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.