State Fair of Louisiana Announces Changes for 2023 Event, Assistance from State of Louisiana

Officials with the State Fair of Louisiana will be announcing big changes to the upcoming 2023 State Fair on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 am at the State Fair Office, 3701 Hudson Street.



The State Fair of Louisiana will be celebrating its amazing 117th year in 2023. During those many years, the fair has been a highlight in the calendar of community activities, has played host to legendary stars and entertainers, has provided a spotlight on local livestock and agriculture, and has been an economic engine for Northwest Louisiana.



As important and popular as the fair has been- and continues to be- it has been negatively impacted by

weather, a pandemic, the economy, and public safety concerns – all of which are, unfortunately, out of its

control.



That is why the legendary Fair is working hard to improve those things that it can control.



“Times have changed, and the State Fair must, too,” says 2023 State Fair Board Chairman Liz Swaine. At the Friday press event, the Fair will announce some of the upcoming changes.



The State Fair of Louisiana will also highlight significant financial assistance made possible by District 2 State Representative Sam Jenkins, whose legislative district includes the State Fair. Rep. Jenkins’ successful push for this appropriation could well have made the difference in the fair surviving into the future.



State Fair officials and Rep. Jenkins will be available for comment Friday morning at 9:30 am.



For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit our website at: www.statefairoflouisiana.com